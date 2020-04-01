|
|
Richard H. Staton, age 55, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 28, 2020 at home in Baldwin, MD. He was born June 28, 1964 in Baltimore, MD. Rick was a 1982 graduate of Fallston High School and 1998 graduate of Towson University with a Bachelor's in Economics and Political Science. He worked as a CEO for a Technology Support Company in Maryland. Friends and associates have all described him as being a larger than life personality, full of energy, passionate about his business, and loving of his family and friends. He had a way of lighting up any room he entered and being the life of the party, while bringing out the best in people, and lending a helping hand to anyone in need. Rick was on the Board of Directors of the Greater Dundalk Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Harford County Chamber of Commerce Legislative Affairs Committee, and a member of various other non-profit organizations. Rick is preceded in death by his parents James N. Staton Sr. and Alice Ann Houck. He is survived by his brothers Joseph (Michelle) Staton Sr. and James N. Staton Jr.; his sisters Mary (Scott) Jones and Norma "Janie" (Dave) Allers. Rick's greatest love was for his nieces AnnMarie Staton, Rita Jones, Crystal (Brad) Westemeyer, Jessica (Caleb) Bratton, and Kayla Staton; and nephews Joseph Staton Jr. and Daniel Taylor; great niece Aria Bratton. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his nephew Kyle Jones. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 1, 2020