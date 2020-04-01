Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Staton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard H. Staton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard H. Staton Notice
Richard H. Staton, age 55, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 28, 2020 at home in Baldwin, MD. He was born June 28, 1964 in Baltimore, MD. Rick was a 1982 graduate of Fallston High School and 1998 graduate of Towson University with a Bachelor's in Economics and Political Science. He worked as a CEO for a Technology Support Company in Maryland. Friends and associates have all described him as being a larger than life personality, full of energy, passionate about his business, and loving of his family and friends. He had a way of lighting up any room he entered and being the life of the party, while bringing out the best in people, and lending a helping hand to anyone in need. Rick was on the Board of Directors of the Greater Dundalk Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Harford County Chamber of Commerce Legislative Affairs Committee, and a member of various other non-profit organizations. Rick is preceded in death by his parents James N. Staton Sr. and Alice Ann Houck. He is survived by his brothers Joseph (Michelle) Staton Sr. and James N. Staton Jr.; his sisters Mary (Scott) Jones and Norma "Janie" (Dave) Allers. Rick's greatest love was for his nieces AnnMarie Staton, Rita Jones, Crystal (Brad) Westemeyer, Jessica (Caleb) Bratton, and Kayla Staton; and nephews Joseph Staton Jr. and Daniel Taylor; great niece Aria Bratton. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his nephew Kyle Jones. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -