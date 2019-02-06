Home

Richard Hart
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
5555 Twin Knolls Road
Columbia, MD 21045
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
5555 Twin Knolls Road
Columbia, MD 21045
On Jan. 27, 2019, Richard Alan Hart passed away at the age of 54. He served in the U.S. Navy for 20+ yrs. advancing to the rank of Chief Petty Officer & was currently employed with Lockheed Martin. He is preceded in death by his parents Alan Hart & Donna Wasko. Loving father of Weston Hart. Former spouse of Tammy Hart. Family will receive friends at Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc. 5555 Twin Knolls Rd. Columbia, MD 21045 on Sat. February 9th from 1-2pm where memorial services will begin at 2pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , , or to Gary Sinise Foundation, www.garysinisefoundation.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019
