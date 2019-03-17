|
On March 15, 2019 Richard "Mickey" Henry Gerst passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Bernadine "Lyn" Gerst; beloved father of Caron Jackson (Randy Miller), Janet Grauer, Michele Krause (George) and Brian Gerst; beloved brother of Raymond Gerst (Dee) and the late Lawrence Gerst and Bernard Gerst, Maryanna Wilmoth and Kathleen Hallock; devoted Grandfather of Peter Kauders (Sharon), Angela Holland (Wesley), Ryan Reed (Lauren), Amelia Grauer, Alexander Grauer, and Erika Krause; Great Grandfather of Brooks Kauders, Kara Holland and Margaux Reed. A celebration gathering will be held at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc., 610 West MacPhail Road (at Route 24) on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 4 to 8 pm. A Memorial Mass and inurnment are to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Mark Roman Catholic Church, Fallston, MD or a .
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019