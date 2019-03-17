Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
For more information about
Richard Gerst
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Gerst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Henry Gerst

Notice Condolences Flowers

Richard Henry Gerst Notice
On March 15, 2019 Richard "Mickey" Henry Gerst passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Bernadine "Lyn" Gerst; beloved father of Caron Jackson (Randy Miller), Janet Grauer, Michele Krause (George) and Brian Gerst; beloved brother of Raymond Gerst (Dee) and the late Lawrence Gerst and Bernard Gerst, Maryanna Wilmoth and Kathleen Hallock; devoted Grandfather of Peter Kauders (Sharon), Angela Holland (Wesley), Ryan Reed (Lauren), Amelia Grauer, Alexander Grauer, and Erika Krause; Great Grandfather of Brooks Kauders, Kara Holland and Margaux Reed. A celebration gathering will be held at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc., 610 West MacPhail Road (at Route 24) on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 4 to 8 pm. A Memorial Mass and inurnment are to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Mark Roman Catholic Church, Fallston, MD or a .
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now