Richard Hyson

On August 28, 2020, Richard Theodore Hyson "Ted", 59 of Bel Air passed away. He was the loving son of Richard & Dorothy Hyson; devoted brother of Brad & Robert Hyson; dear uncle of Nicholas & Lindsey Hyson; great uncle of Kolton Bossler.
Ted was a dedicated teacher at Abingdon Elementary and previously at Youths Benefit Elementary. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and colleagues. Ted was a graduate of Towson University and earned his graduate degree at Loyola College. He loved to travel and spent many summers abroad. Ted loved teaching and will be fondly remembered by the many students he taught.
Services will be held Graveside on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Highview Memorial Gardens at 1:30 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ted's name may be made to the HCPS/Hyson Donation Fund, 102 S. Hickory Ave, Bel Air, MD 21014 Attn: Jenn Birkelien, Finance. Checks may be made payable to Harford County Public Schools. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
.