1/
Richard Hyson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On August 28, 2020, Richard Theodore Hyson "Ted", 59 of Bel Air passed away. He was the loving son of Richard & Dorothy Hyson; devoted brother of Brad & Robert Hyson; dear uncle of Nicholas & Lindsey Hyson; great uncle of Kolton Bossler.

Ted was a dedicated teacher at Abingdon Elementary and previously at Youths Benefit Elementary. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and colleagues. Ted was a graduate of Towson University and earned his graduate degree at Loyola College. He loved to travel and spent many summers abroad. Ted loved teaching and will be fondly remembered by the many students he taught.

Services will be held Graveside on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Highview Memorial Gardens at 1:30 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ted's name may be made to the HCPS/Hyson Donation Fund, 102 S. Hickory Ave, Bel Air, MD 21014 Attn: Jenn Birkelien, Finance. Checks may be made payable to Harford County Public Schools. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Highview Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
September 1, 2020
Ted was a fantastic teacher and a great role model for so many of his students. It was a pleasure to work with him at Youth’s Benefit Elem. He will be missed by many.
Susan Gebhardt
Coworker
September 1, 2020
Mr Hyson you were the best teacher ever!! You made me laugh all the time in class. You even made math fun. I will always remember you. I hope you still get to teach in Heaven.
-Love,
Logan Walker and Family
Logan Walker
Student
August 31, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rolf Hartig
Family
August 31, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Barbara Annen
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved