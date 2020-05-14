Richard J. Barkanic
Richard J. Barkanic (78), son of the late John and Mary Barkanic of Waynesboro, PA, died on May 5th, 2020 at his home in Ellicott City, MD. He is survived by his wife Rebecca, of 53 years, his sister Barbara Harrison and husband Mark, his daughter Kristin Bambini and husband Geoff, his son John Barkanic and wife Jessica, his grandchildren Drew, Gia, Jackson, Jameson, his niece Amanda Stafford and husband Stephen, and great nieces Elizabeth and Katherine.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 12th, at 1:00 p.m. at Greenhill Cemetery in Waynesboro, PA. In lieu of flowers, gifts in the memory of Richard J. Barkanic may be mailed to the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, PO Box 17029 Baltimore, MD 21297-1029 or donations made online to support leukemia research. To share online condolences with her family, please visit harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Greenhill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 11, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
May 11, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
