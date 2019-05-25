Home

Richard James Knauer Sr.

On May 24, 2019, Richard James Knauer, Sr.; 96 of Parkville, Maryland; beloved husband of the late Margaret Burton Knauer; devoted father of Richard J. Knauer, Jr. and his wife Susan Knauer (Nee Wright), David B. Knauer and his wife Anne, and Barbara Juskus; loving grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; dear brother of the late Bernard J. Knauer, Edward W. Knauer and Joseph C. Knauer.Family and friends will honor Richard's life at the family-owned Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services-Parkville, 8800 Harford Road on Wednesday May 29, 2019 from 3-5 pm & 7-9 pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Ursula Church on Thursday at 11:00 am. Interment: Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a in Richard's memory. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 25 to May 26, 2019
