Richard Jefferson Price
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Thursday, May 7, 2020, Richard Jefferson Price, age 86 of Jarrettsville, went home to be with his Lord. He was the beloved husband for over 59 years of the late Nancy A. Price; devoted father of Richard Jay Price and wife Susan D., Steven R. Price and wife Robin, Ronald D. Price and wife Dawn, Patricia Rutledge and husband David and the late Susan M. Matthews and her surviving husband Kenneth; loving grandfather of Brian J. Price, Michelle D. Fonner, Derrick M. Lester, Nicholas B. Matthews, Mark D. Miller, Steven R. Price Jr., Ronda R. Price, Carmen L. Nooft, Evan D. Rutledge, Chelsea L. Rutledge, and Benjamin W. Rutledge; cherished great-grandfather of Mallory A. Leonard, Chase M. Leonard, Emmalee M. Leonard, R.J. Fonner, Colton Fonner, Aubrey J. Miller, Lindsay M. Miller, Lanah Matthews and Ella R. Kozlowski; and dear brother of Eloise Diamanti.

Interment to be held at Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved