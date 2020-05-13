My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
On Thursday, May 7, 2020, Richard Jefferson Price, age 86 of Jarrettsville, went home to be with his Lord. He was the beloved husband for over 59 years of the late Nancy A. Price; devoted father of Richard Jay Price and wife Susan D., Steven R. Price and wife Robin, Ronald D. Price and wife Dawn, Patricia Rutledge and husband David and the late Susan M. Matthews and her surviving husband Kenneth; loving grandfather of Brian J. Price, Michelle D. Fonner, Derrick M. Lester, Nicholas B. Matthews, Mark D. Miller, Steven R. Price Jr., Ronda R. Price, Carmen L. Nooft, Evan D. Rutledge, Chelsea L. Rutledge, and Benjamin W. Rutledge; cherished great-grandfather of Mallory A. Leonard, Chase M. Leonard, Emmalee M. Leonard, R.J. Fonner, Colton Fonner, Aubrey J. Miller, Lindsay M. Miller, Lanah Matthews and Ella R. Kozlowski; and dear brother of Eloise Diamanti.
Interment to be held at Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 13, 2020.