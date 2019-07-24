Home

Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Richard Jerome Pierce


1952 - 2019
Richard Jerome Pierce Notice
Richard J. Pierce, 66, passed away on Sunday July 21, 2019, Richard was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on October 12, 1952, to the late Veronica and Casimer Pierce. He worked as a Pharmaceutical Sales Manager for many years at McKesson Corporation. He enjoyed playing golf, riding motorcycles, ice hockey, Bingo, and going to the casinos. But most of all, Richard loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Richard is survived by his devoted wife of 45 years, Lynn Pierce; his loving daughter, Dr. Jennifer Sanders and her husband Jeremy; his cherished grandchildren, Connor and Cole Sanders; and his loving siblings, Billy (Debbie), Bobby, Eddie (Terri), Jimmy, Tommy, Mikey Pierce and Mary Whittaker, and many nieces and nephews. Richard was predeceased by his grandson, Lucas Sanders and his brother Chuckie Pierce.

The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2ND Ave. S. W. (Crain Hwy) in Glen Burnie, on Friday July 26th, from 3-4PM for a memorial gathering. A Celebration of Life Service will be held immediately following at 4PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Richard's name may be made to The Lucas Fund at www.forlucas.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 24 to July 26, 2019
