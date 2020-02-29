Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
8:30 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Bandelin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard John Bandelin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard John Bandelin Notice
On Thursday, February 27, 2020 Richard John Bandelin of Cockeysville, age 75. Beloved husband of Margaret "Peggy" (nee Jager) Bandelin; devoted father of Jennifer Simon and her husband John, Pristine Williams and her husband Troy, Gregory Bandelin and his wife Jamie; dear brother of Marcia Hanson and her partner Kate Kelly, the late James and Jerry Bandelin; brother-in-law to Maureen Bandelin; loving grandfather of Curtis and Jeremy Simon, Jacob and Hailey Costello, Shaya and Mya Williams, Lennon, Jager and Nolan Bandlin; great grandfather of Wallace Simon.

The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM, with a memorial service beginning at 8:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please remember Dick with memorial contributions to the . Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -