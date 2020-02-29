|
|
On Thursday, February 27, 2020 Richard John Bandelin of Cockeysville, age 75. Beloved husband of Margaret "Peggy" (nee Jager) Bandelin; devoted father of Jennifer Simon and her husband John, Pristine Williams and her husband Troy, Gregory Bandelin and his wife Jamie; dear brother of Marcia Hanson and her partner Kate Kelly, the late James and Jerry Bandelin; brother-in-law to Maureen Bandelin; loving grandfather of Curtis and Jeremy Simon, Jacob and Hailey Costello, Shaya and Mya Williams, Lennon, Jager and Nolan Bandlin; great grandfather of Wallace Simon.
The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM, with a memorial service beginning at 8:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please remember Dick with memorial contributions to the . Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 29, 2020