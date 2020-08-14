Richard John Bosse, Sr., age 85, of Edgewood, Maryland passed away on August 9, 2020 at his home. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of George Elizabeth and Florence Cecillia (Spann) Bosse and husband of 50 years to Loretta Anna (Leicht) Bosse. He served 29 years as a Baltimore City Police Officer. Formerly of Baltimore City, Richard lived in Edgewood for most of his life. He was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Edgewood. He enjoyed cooking and spending time on Taylor's Island fishing and crabbing after his retirement. He always loved hearing stories from his grandchildren and their adventures. In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by his daughter, Barbara (Bob) James; son, Richard (Samantha) John Bosse, Jr.; step daughter, Karen L. Dickey; eight grandchildren, Robert Morgan, Emily Aynn , and Abigail Elizabeth James, Richard John III, Eric Tyler, and Analiese Marie Bosse, Joseph Jr. and Joshua Goetz; and two brothers, Vincent and Albert Bosse. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Francis Warner, Marie Cate, Dorothy Keibler, Anna Cotton and Alice Bosse. A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Edgewood, Maryland at 10:30 am. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
.