Deacon Richard John Stine, 85, of Kenosha, WI, joined the kingdom of Heaven on Monday, July 20, 2020, at his residence, with his loving family at his side.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, on May 31, 1935, he was the son of the late Joseph and Esther (Cohen) Stine. Richard served in the US Air Force and was honorably discharged. On January 19, 1957, he married Blanche Rende in Brooklyn. They moved to Baltimore, MD, to make their home. Richard spent his career at UNISYS as a computer engineer and retired in 1999. He also became a Permanent Deacon and served at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. After retiring from church, he and Blanche moved to Florida in 2014, then relocated at Kenosha in 2019. A square-dancing enthusiast, Richard and his family danced frequently throughout the country, and he even learned to be a caller and did so from 1977 until 2010. Richard also participated in the Knights of Columbus.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Blanche; three daughters, Cynthia Stine, Brenda (Nate) Dreifke, and Linda Stine-Flint; and five grandchildren, Nathan (Melinda) II, Anthony (Melissa), Rachel, Philip, and Andrew. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Helen Glass.
A memorial mass will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home on Monday, August 24, 2020 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Abingdon, MD at 10:30 am.
