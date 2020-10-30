Richard Lee Jones, 77, of Crossville, Tennessee and formerly of Darlington, Maryland, went home to the Lord on October 25, 2020. Richard retired from the Kunkel Service Company after 30 years and worked on the U. S. Army facility Aberdeen Proving Ground before moving to Crossville. He was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Crossville.
Richard is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lucy A. Jones; granddaughter, Stephanie Rachelle Yox; grandson, Christopher Hatfield; two great grandsons; one great granddaughter; sister, Joyce Jones; and his adopted family, Michael and April Leitner.
His son, Mark A. Jones and his daughter Karen A. Yox preceded him in death.
Funeral services are on Wednesday, November 4 at 12 p.m. at the Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main St., Delta, PA.
Pastor Pete Montoro of the Open Door Bible Baptist Church in Astoria, NY will officiate.
The viewing will be at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until service time.
Interment will be in Slate Ridge Cemetery, Delta, Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Richard to the First Church of the Nazarene at the above address would be appreciated.
For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com
or call 800-550-5915