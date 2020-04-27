Home

Richard Joseph Barrett


1930 - 2020
Richard Joseph Barrett, 89, of Baldwin, Maryland, passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family on April 24th, 2020.

Born Nov. 3, 1930, in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Russell Leo Barrett, Sr. and Clara (Olszewski) Barrett. He and his brothers owned and operated two Amoco gasoline stations in the Baltimore area for nearly 30 years, one in Parkville, the other at 4 Corners in Jacksonville.

Richard, beloved husband of the late Joyce A. Barrett (nee Schamberger); devoted father of Celina Ettinger and her husband Charles, Susan Barrett, and Jill Tsakiris; loving grandfather of Brandon Barrett, Brent Ettinger, and Craig Ettinger; dear brother of Betty Grauling and Rodney Barrett.

Memorial Service to be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the at .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 27, 2020
