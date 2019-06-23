|
|
On June 18, 2019, MSG Richard Joseph Rende, US Army, Retired, passed away at home surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Sumalee "Sue" Rende; devoted father of Lisa Maria Rende Taylor and her husband Mark Taylor, and Diana Lynn Rende Dallas and her husband Matthew Dallas; cherished grandfather of Kai Rende Taylor, and Alexander Rende Taylor; dear brother of Kenneth Rende, Joseph Rende, Donald Rende, James Rende, Gary Rende, Thomas Rende, Mike Rende, Raymond Cline, Jr., Rhonda Cline, and the late Shirley Carney and Patricia Foster.
Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236, on Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 10 AM- 1 PM, where a Memorial Service will follow at 1 PM. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, PO Box 17029 Baltimore, MD 21297. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 23, 2019