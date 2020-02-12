|
Richard Kenneth Pickle, age 67, of Bel Air, MD passed away on February 7, 2020 at his home. Born in Uppercross Roads, MD, he was the son of Vance and Hazel (Nash) Pickle. He was a heating and air conditioning mechanic and enjoyed hunting, playing softball and illustrating. He was huge NASCAR fan, Ravens football and Orioles Baseball fan. He collected hats, bobble heads and the American Bald Eagle memorabilia.
Richard is survived by his children, Tracey Pickle (Roberto Luciani), W. Scott Pickle (Julie Pickle), Amy Wunder (Brian Wunder) and Renee Pickle (Mark Gullion); brothers, Paul (Janice) Pickle, David (Carole) Pickle; Wayne (Diane) Pickle; sisters, Carol (Ernie) Tracey, Barbara Preston, Kathy (Thomas) Donhauser; and grandchildren, Trinity, McKayla, Lilly, Lacey, Emmalyn, Logan, Rachel, and Tristin.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Roy (Claib) Pickle and Ronnie Pickle.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 11 am-1 pm with a service to follow at 1 pm.
Contributions may be made to Go fund Me: Kenny Pickle's Funeral Expense Fund at gf.me/u/xizyn4
