Richard passed away at his home in Glen Burnie on June 1st. He was born in 1941 in Baltimore to Kent and Thelma Butcher (Sauers). Rich attended Baltimore Polytechnic Institute as well as semesters at the Peabody Conservatory and MICA on scholarship. He continued his education at U of MD and Baltimore Jr. College. After a career as a draftsman, he retired from Johns Hopkins APL and returned to his artistic roots and love for pencil drawing. Music was his foremost passion; he began taking piano lessons as a young child and played his entire life. He entertained with several local groups, most recently at nursing homes and Carol's Western Wear. In 2014 he was inducted into the Maryland Entertainment Hall of Fame for his participation with the Rythmaires. He is survived by his beloved wife Lois (Finn), daughters Andrea (David) Unger, Leah (Gary) Hargett, son Christian (Veda) Butcher, stepdaughter Cindy (Steven) Miles, and brother Mark Butcher. Also by 8 grandchildren, 4 great-grand children and many nephews and nieces. He is predeceased by son Eric, one grandson, and two stepchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 29 at 12:30 at Stallings Funeral Home, Mountain Road, Pasadena. The family will greet friends from 11:30 am until the time of service. Published in Baltimore Sun on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary