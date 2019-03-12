Home

Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
On March 9, 2019; Richard Keys, United States Army Veteran of Oak Crest Village; beloved husband of Mary Lee Keys; devoted father of Lori Pender, Stacy Anderson and husband "Mikky"; grandfather of Katelyn Neff, Connor Neff, Colin Neff and Corinne Pender; one of 11 siblings; surviving siblings are, David Lee Keys and Dorothy Schaeffer; dear uncle to Geoff Denton and Drew Denton and also survived by other nieces, nephews and their families. He was an active member of St. Ursula Church, especially St. Vincent de Paul.Family and friends will honor Richard's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services-8800 Harford Road-Parkville on Friday, March 15 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM and on Saturday, March 16 at Oak Crest Village Chapel from 9:30-10:00AM at which time a Funeral Mass will begin. Interment at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 12, 2019
