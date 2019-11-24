Home

Services
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
the Lutheran Village at Millers Grant
9000 Fathers Legacy
Ellicott City, MD
1932 - 2019
Richard Keys Ochs Notice
On Friday, November 8, 2019, RICHARD KEYS OCHS, of Ellicott City. Beloved husband of 37 years to Susan A. Arnold; proud father of Richard "Mike" Ochs (Deborah), Colleen Ochs (Dan Potter), Robert Ochs (Donna), Darrin Ochs (Jennifer), and Abigail Arnold Ochs; cherished grandfather of 8 and great-grandfather of 9; brother of John Ochs (Dee), Tom Ochs (Helen) and the late Jean Ochs Crawford. Also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on January 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Lutheran Village at Millers Grant in Ellicott City. Memorial donations may be made to Helping Up Mission, 1029 East Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21242 or Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake, 3741 Commerce Drive, Suite 309, Baltimore, MD 21227. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 24, 2019
