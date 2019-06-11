|
|
Richard Kilduff, age 70, of Edgewood, MD passed away on June 9, 2019 at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. Born in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of the late Albert and Peggie (Allen) Kilduff. He was the president & owner of ARK Machinery Movers, Inc. for over 35 years. In the 1970's, he owned & operated Jr's Inn, a popular Harford County nightclub. Mr. Kilduff is survived by two sisters, Theresa (Rick) Jacovitte and Mary Kilduff-Klein both of Edgewood; three brothers, Stephen (Bonnie) Kilduff of Abingdon, Chuck (Nancy) Kilduff of Edgewood and Patrick (Dianna) Kilduff of Virginia Beach, VA; fiancée, Shawn Greenwood of Glen Burnie; and many nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Kilduff.For more information please visit www.mccomasfuneralhome.comCondolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 11 to June 12, 2019