|
|
On 28 February 2020, Richard Kronen went home to the Lord. Rick was the beloved husband of the late Lorraine Kronen (Mirabile), devoted father of the late Monica Kronen and Angela Majchrzak (husband Larry.) Rick was the sole proprietor of numerous businesses. He proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserves and enjoyed the outdoors. The son of the late Arthur and Irene Kronen, is also survived by a sister Linda Kronen and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Services are private. Donations in his memory may by made to Lutherville Volunteer Fire Company (www.Lvfc.com) or Gilchrist (www.gilchristcares.org).
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 4, 2020