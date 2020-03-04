Home

POWERED BY

Richard Kronen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Kronen Notice
On 28 February 2020, Richard Kronen went home to the Lord. Rick was the beloved husband of the late Lorraine Kronen (Mirabile), devoted father of the late Monica Kronen and Angela Majchrzak (husband Larry.) Rick was the sole proprietor of numerous businesses. He proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserves and enjoyed the outdoors. The son of the late Arthur and Irene Kronen, is also survived by a sister Linda Kronen and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Services are private. Donations in his memory may by made to Lutherville Volunteer Fire Company (www.Lvfc.com) or Gilchrist (www.gilchristcares.org).
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -