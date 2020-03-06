Home

POWERED BY

Richard L. Durst

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard L. Durst Notice
On January 31, 2020, Richard L. Durst of Canton, Georgia and Sanibel Island, Fl. (formerly of Potomac, Maryland) passed away from cardiac arrest due to complications of cancer. Dick was born in Washington, DC in 1930. He attended McKinley High School in D.C., the University of Maryland and graduated from Western Maryland College in Westminster, Maryland. He was predeceased by his parents, Bessie Bay Johnson and Vernon Durst, his son, Bradley Conrad Durst, and his brother, Harold Durst. Dick is survived by his loving wife, Joanne (Siehler) Durst, his sons, Jeffrey Durst (Jeanne Boos) and Steven Durst (Catherine Hodges), his daughter-in-law, Robin (Faller) Durst, his sister, Louise Russell and his grandchildren, Bethany Durst, Brandy Durst, Maggie Durst and Hunter Durst. After his initial career in the research and development business, he developed property in West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Delaware. He was an avid collector of antiques. He was a decorated Korean War Combat Infantry Officer.

Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -