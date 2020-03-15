|
|
Richard L. "Dick" Hackley, 93, was born in 1927 in the small town of Struthers, Ohio. He grew up in Baltimore, MD. Richard L. "Dick" Hackley, 93, of Leesville, South Carolina formerly of Glen Arm, MD passed away February 28, 2020. He was born in 1927 in the small town of Struthers, Ohio. Dick was the son of the late Richard and Ellen (Fauth) Hackley.
His family included his wife, Doris, sons; David (Sandra), Frank (Jayne) his American Field Service children; Marco Marchetti of Italy, Jose Arce of Argentina, and Hanna Heiss from Germany, grandsons; Richard (LC), Sean (Chanel) Hackley, and Matthew Marchetti, and his great granddaughter Isla Brigit.
A Memorial service for Dick will be planned for later in the spring, and will be announced by the family.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 15, 2020