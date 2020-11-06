Richard L Shortt, age 84, passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 19, 2020 at Jacob's Well assisted living center. A graduate of Towson State Teacher's College, he taught in the Baltimore County Schools for 30 years, retiring from Eastern Technical High School. After retiring from teaching, he went to work as a posting officer at GBMC and worked there in scheduling for another 15 years before he finally retired. Richard was introduced to the community theatres in the Baltimore area as a nine year old, as a way of controlling a stutter that was debilitating. He was able to take his new found skills to performances in more than 50 productions over his many years playing a host of characters on most of the community theatre and dinner theatre stages in the area. He continued acting his entire adult life until relatively recently, playing lead and supporting roles at Cockpit in Court, Susquehanna and Phoenix Festival Theatres, the Edwin Booth Theatre, Towsontown Dinner Theatre, Spotlighters, and many other area venues. During summers he also worked at the Frost Valley YMCA camp, near Woodstock, NY. He toured the Western US and Europe with groups of young people, introducing them to the history and culture of our civilization. He never stopped being a teacher of history.



Richard is survived by his sister, Linda L. Michel and her husband Kevin of Aberdeen, Maryland, his sister in law Ellen Shortt of Virginia Beach, VA., as well as 7 nephews and 14 great nieces and nephews scattered across the eastern US.



Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of life gathering will be planned at a later date. Interment will be private. Please look up and follow his facebook page or keep in contact with his email at RLShortt@gmail.com for information on the celebration, and as a venue to place memorials and photos from Richard's life.



