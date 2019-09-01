|
On August 15, 2019 Richard Leland Hall Ph.D. beloved husband of the late Barbara Abbott Hall; dear father of Ann Hall Dorr, Nancy Abbott Cooper (the late Alan) and Elizabeth (Libet) Hall Ottinger (Marc); dear grandfather of Jeffrey, Andrew, Justin, Laura and Abbott.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 14th at 1:00 PM at Grace United Methodist Church (N. Charles St. and Northern Pkwy.)Please omit flowers. Memorials in his name may be made to the, Dr. and Mrs. Richard L. Hall Dean's Fund, President and Fellows of Harvard College Alumni and Development Services, Harvard University 124 Mount Auburn Street Cambridge, MA 02138 . Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Sept. 1 to Sept. 8, 2019