Richard "Rit" LeVan
On October 12, 2020, Richard "Rit" John LeVan, beloved husband of Jacqueline Anne LeVan (nee Torpey); devoted father of Jeffrey John LeVan, and Jill Anne Pritchett (M. Wingate); loving grandfather of Morgan W. Pritchett, Jr., and Emily Lee Pritchett. Richard was preceded in death by his only brother, Phillip LeVan.

Friends may call at Ruck Towson Funeral Home on Friday from 10 to 11 AM, at which time a funeral service will begin. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home
OCT
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home
