Richard L. Lucas, Sr., age 82, passed away on Saturday, July 13th at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center surrounded by family. Born on May 22, 1937, he spent most of his life in Maryland where he ran several construction companies. Richard was a veteran of the United States Navy serving on the USS Ranger. He enjoyed boating, crabbing and spending time with family.
Richard is predeceased by wife, June Lucas (Sweet). He is survived by daughter, Helen Stallard and husband Ken; son, Richard Lucas Jr. and wife Cathy; daughter Pokey Lucas; daughter Amy Quesinberry and husband Elden. He is survived by stepchildren, Marta Harrison, Melissa & Larry Wallace, Melinda and Tom Hillegass, Mark & Debbie Harrison, Mittie Harrison, Mitchell and Donna Harrison; companion Janet Harrison; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. His wishes were to donate his body to the Maryland State Anatomy Board in lieu of a funeral.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 19, 2019