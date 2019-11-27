|
Richard Michael Daley, Sr., aged 83, of Bel Air, MD passed away on November 21, 2019 at Forest Hill Heights, Forest Hill, MD. Born in Akron, Ohio, he was the son of the late Michael and Annetta Daley. He was the beloved husband of Marlene Daley (nee Henderson) for almost 59 years. He was the cherished father of Richard Jr. and his wife Stephanie of Kernersville, NC; Mark and his wife Barbara of Reading, MA; Jeffrey and his wife Katie of Mount Vernon, OH. He was the loving grandfather "Poppy" to Katie, Ben, Meghan, Drew, Will and Joey. He is also survived by his brother, Dr. Thomas Daley and his wife Gail of Englewood, FL; his sister-in-law Joan and her husband Dr. Frederick "Buzz" Hodous of Bel Air and his adored nieces and nephews.
Richard began his service to the country as an ROTC cadet in high school and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army upon his graduation from the University of Akron. He received his paratrooper's jump wings at Ft. Benning, GA and rose to the rank of 1st Lieutenant as a tank commander with the 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment stationed at Ft. Meade, MD. After his military service, Richard began a career in Federal government, retiring from the Social Security Administration in 1995 after 33 years of service. A lifelong learner, Richard achieved advanced degrees from the Johns Hopkins and George Washington Universities. Richard was an avid golfer and a charter member of the Winters Run Golf Club. He was also a passionate reader and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends in Ocean City, MD.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home at First Presbyterian Church, Bel Air, MD on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 9:30-11 am with a service to follow at 11 am at the church. Interment will take place in Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery, White Hall, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 224 Main Street, Bel Air, MD, 21014 or The Kaufman Cancer Center, c/o Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD, 21014.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 27, 2019