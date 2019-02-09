Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Love
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard M. Love


1934 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Richard M. Love Notice
Richard M. Love, Sr. on February 6, 2019, beloved husband of Denise O. Love (Sue), loving father of Richard M. Love, Jr., Mary L. Burkett, Elizabeth A. Yasuda, and J. David Love from previous marriage to Katharine E. Albrittain and loving grandfather of seven grandchildren, died of complications of COPD at his Broadmead home in Cockeysville, MD. Richard (Dick) was born in September 1934 to the late Charles R. Love and Mary Mace Love, founder of Love's Restaurant in Baltimore. He is predeceased by his siblings, John B. Love, Charles R. Love, Jr., Frank M. Love and Joan L. Green.The family will receive friends at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Wednesday, February 13th, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Loyola Blakefield, 500 Chestnut Ave., Towson, MD 21204.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Download Now