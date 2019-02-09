|
|
Richard M. Love, Sr. on February 6, 2019, beloved husband of Denise O. Love (Sue), loving father of Richard M. Love, Jr., Mary L. Burkett, Elizabeth A. Yasuda, and J. David Love from previous marriage to Katharine E. Albrittain and loving grandfather of seven grandchildren, died of complications of COPD at his Broadmead home in Cockeysville, MD. Richard (Dick) was born in September 1934 to the late Charles R. Love and Mary Mace Love, founder of Love's Restaurant in Baltimore. He is predeceased by his siblings, John B. Love, Charles R. Love, Jr., Frank M. Love and Joan L. Green.The family will receive friends at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Wednesday, February 13th, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Loyola Blakefield, 500 Chestnut Ave., Towson, MD 21204.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019