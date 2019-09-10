|
|
On Wednesday, September 4, 2019 Richard Marshall Sammis (AKA "Mr. Nobody") of Timonium, age 79. Devoted father of Debbie Higgins (Ken), Dawn Fink (Charles) and the late Diane Sammis; dear brother of Elaine Knapp, Jack Sammis and Marsha Bynion; cherished Poppy of Ally and Grace Fink. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Richard served in the Navy. He was very active and visible in the Baltimore community. He owned and operated major brand automobile dealerships and was known for his TV commercials with Jim Palmer for his Town and County car dealerships. He was an avid sports enthusiast and memorabilia collector. He worked with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and ran a major golf Tournament for more than 17 years, raising over $3.5M dollars for the charity in honor of his late daughter, Diane.
The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Friday, September 13 from 11 AM- 12 PM with a memorial service beginning at 12 PM. Inurnment private. In lieu of flowers, please remember Richard with memorial contributions to Stella Maris Hospice Facility, 2300 Dulaney Valley Rd., Timonium, MD 21093. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019