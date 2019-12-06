|
|
On November 30, 2019, Richard C. Mihok, beloved husband of the late Regina Mihok (nee Walukas); devoted father of Paula Moore and her husband Gregory R.; dear brother of Edward Mihok, and the late John and Andrew Mihok.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Sunday, December 8th, from 1 to 4 PM, where a Vigil Service will be held at 1 PM. Services and Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to The Joseph House, https://thejosephhouse.org/donate/donate-online/, PO Box 1755, Salisbury, MD 21802-1755, 410-749-4239 or Defenders of Animal Rights, Inc., PO Box 25, Phoenix, MD 21131-0025, www.adopt-a-pet.org, 410-527-1466.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 6, 2019