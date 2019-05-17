Richard Howard Mobley left this life surrounded by close family on May 8, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer."Rick" was born on August 13, 1955 in New York City and was one of the adopted children of the late Louis R. Mobley and Dorothy E. Mobley of Howard County, Maryland. He spent his earliest years in the New York area and moved with his family to central Maryland in 1961. Rick attended Clarksville Elementary and Middle Schools and graduated from Glenelg High School in 1973.Shortly thereafter he married Sandra ("Sandy") Snyder and spent many years working for the Snyder family electrical business, attaining his Master Electrician license. He later worked as a union electrician in the Baltimore-Washington area.Rick was an avid outdoorsman and was fond of hunting and fishing. He was known to keep a rifle propped up against his bathroom wall at their cabin near Deep Creek Lake in pursuit of a certain buck that taunted him for years. That buck is probably wondering where he is.Rick got to travel extensively during his life, including trips to faraway places such as Norway, Germany, South Africa, Bermuda, Aruba, Canada and elsewhere. He was an accomplished and respectful hunter and took pride in the trophies he was able to bring home.Rick was a devoted family man, father of Christie Lynn Mobley and Carmen Marrie Mobley and grandfather ("Pop Pop") to Breyonna Jaylynn Young, Jordan Antonio Anderson, and Laila Vivian Rose Anderson.Rick was preceded in death by his father Lou and his twin sister Diane Raymond, and is survived by his children, grandchildren, his mother Dorothy, his brothers Dennis and Chris Mobley and their wives Faye and Debbie, his sister Karen Mobley and her husband Ray, his wife of 34 years Sandy, her sister Susan and husband John Folk, her sister Judy and husband Mike Ashwell, her brother Tracy and wife Carey Snyder, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.Rick selected cremation and asked that no fuss be made about him (flowers, etc.). A celebratory memorial event is being discussed for later in the summer and will be publicized by social and other media.Online condoloences may be offered at www.haightfuneralhome.com Published in Baltimore Sun from May 17 to May 23, 2019