Richard Myers

Richard William Myers of Chestertown, Maryland formerly of Towson Maryland, died on June 11, 2020 at The Resorts at Chester River Manor. He was 78.
He was born in Charleston, West Virginia on July 12, 1941, the son of the late William Hayes and Rachel Lelia Ketron Myers. He was a graduate of Short Ridge High School in Indianapoliis, IN and earned a Bachlor of Arts Degree in History in 1965 from Tennessee Wesleyan College.
Mr. Myers worked as a Real Estate Broker and a Mortgage Banker. He was married to Rita A. Draper on December 7, 1991, she predeceased him in July of 2013. He loved sports, especially college basketball, the Orioles, and the Steelers. He had a quirky sense of humor, especially when teaching real estate classes. He enjoyed playing Santa Clause, going around his neighborhood delivering stockings to all of the children.
Mr. Myers was past president of the Greater Springfield Virginia Jaycee's.
He is survived by his daughter Lisa Webb of Chestertown, MD and a granddaughter: K.T. Pagano also of Chestertown.
A Remembrance of His Life will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Milton J. Dance, Jr, Head and Neck Center at Greater Baltimore Medical Center 6701 N. Charles St. Towson, MD 21204. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 17, 2020.