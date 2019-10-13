Home

Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD
Richard N. Redifer

Richard N. Redifer Notice
On October 10, 2019, Richard N. Redifer, of Ellicott City, MD. Beloved son of the late Wallace Redifer and Marie (Liberto) Sears; loving brother of Jean Redifer, Barbara McCann (Paul) and the late Donald Redifer; brother-in-law of Colleen Carroll; and numerous nieces and nephews. Richard was also preceded in death by his stepfather William Sears, and brother-in-law John Callaway.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11-12 noon at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043 where funeral services will begin at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Meadowridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Richard's name to St. Joseph's Nursing Home, 1222 Tugwell Drive, Catonsville, MD 21228. Online condolences made be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 13, 2019
