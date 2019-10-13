|
|
On October 10, 2019, Richard N. Redifer, of Ellicott City, MD. Beloved son of the late Wallace Redifer and Marie (Liberto) Sears; loving brother of Jean Redifer, Barbara McCann (Paul) and the late Donald Redifer; brother-in-law of Colleen Carroll; and numerous nieces and nephews. Richard was also preceded in death by his stepfather William Sears, and brother-in-law John Callaway.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11-12 noon at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043 where funeral services will begin at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Meadowridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Richard's name to St. Joseph's Nursing Home, 1222 Tugwell Drive, Catonsville, MD 21228. Online condolences made be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 13, 2019