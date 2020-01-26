|
On January 23, 2020, Richard Neil Huffman, Sr., beloved husband of the late Donna Ruth Lewis Huffman; devoted father of Christy Garman (John) and Richard Huffman, Jr. (Kellie); grandfather of Meghan Palabrica (Brian), Hannah Keegan (Terry), Emma Garman, Madeline Huffman, and Sarah Huffman; great-grandfather of John, Ruth, Lucy, and Brian; and brother of the late Henry Ralph Huffman, Jr.
Services and interment are private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Neil's memory may be made to the Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136.
Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 26, 2020