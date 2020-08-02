Richard Nozemack

On July 29, 2020, Richard Joseph Nozemack, survived by his wife of 52 years, Doreen; children, Matthew (Karie) and Allison (Tim); grandchildren, William and Mary Reagan.
Richard worked for 35 years at W. R. Grace, first as a Chemical Engineer and later as a Sales Executive with Davison Chemical Division. He also served for many years on the Johns Hopkins ChemBE Advisory Board.
His pastimes included golf, reading, and feeding the birds in his backyard.
Services will be private and memorial donations can be made in his name to the Maryland SPCA at www.mdspca.org/ www.RuckFuneralHomes.com