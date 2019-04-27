On April, 25, 2019; Richard Patrick Harmon, 88, of Ellicott City, MD, passed away in Warsaw, VA.Richard was born in Baltimore, MD to William and Anna Harmon on August 15, 1930. He graduated from Mt. St. Joseph College and University of Baltimore. He married Blanche Leader on June 14, 1959 in Baltimore until her death on September 22, 1992. He subsequently remarried Fanny Chess on July 9, 1994 in Clarksville. He worked as a fraud investigator for the Social Security Administration for 30 years. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the Army. He was a member of V.F.W., Clarksville Senior Center, Howard County Senior Softball Team and St. Louis Church and proudly volunteered at Mt. de Sales Academy and with the Colleen and Erin Marlatt Scholarship Fund. Richard is preceded in death by his parents William and Anna, brother Henry Harmon, and wives Blanche and Fanny. Richard is survived by sister Patricia Harmon, children Michael (Jill) Harmon, Kathleen (Matthew) Gutmann, grandchildren Amy (Drew) Coates, April Gutmann, Hunter Gutmann and Rachel Gutmann and great-grandchild Hannah Coates, as well as step-children Beth Anne (Len) Svensson, Becky (Jim) Cotton, David (Gail) Hesch and Dan Hesch and many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. The family extends our sincere thanks to Riverside Tappahannock Hospice Program and The Orchard at Warsaw.Visitation will be 3-5 pm & 7-9 pm Sunday, April 28 at Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Ave, Catonsville, MD 21228. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am Monday, April 29 at St. Louis Roman Catholic Church, 12500 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville, MD. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens in Marriottsville, MD. For those desiring, donations may be made in his name to the Colleen and Erin Marlatt Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 321, Clarksville, MD 21029. Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary