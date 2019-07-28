|
On July 27, 2019, Richard H. "Coach" Patry, Jr., (former teacher and coach at Archbishop Curley High School). Beloved husband of the late JoAnn P. Patry, devoted father of Scott A. Patry and his wife Ann and Susan E. Patry, loving grandfather of Benjamin and Samuel Patry.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Thursday & Friday, August 1st and 2nd. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 3rd, 10AM at Loch Raven United Methodist Church, 6622 Loch Raven Boulevard, Baltimore, Maryland 21239. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be sent to: The Richard & JoAnn Patry Memorial Fund c/o Archbishop Curley High School 3701 Sinclair Lane, Baltimore, Maryland 21213 or Loch Raven United Methodist Church.
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 28 to July 31, 2019