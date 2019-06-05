Richard Norman Pierce, age 83 of Laurel, Md passed away Monday May 20, 2019. He was born July 5, 1935 to John and Priscilla Pierce in Biddeford, Maine. He was a Veteran of the US Army. Mr. Pierce was a self employed real estate appraiser since the 1960's. The "Big R" loved his music, festivals, concerts, trips to Ocean City, Maine, New Orleans Jazz Fest and Florida. He loved his sunsets and happy hours and was the life of every party! Most of all he loved his family and friends always willing to give his two cents! Richard is survived by a son Brian and his wife Patricia Pierce, a daughter Lori and son in law Jim Howard, 5 grandsons and their wives, Michael and Kristi Filler, Nicholas and Amanda Pierce, Matthew and Amy Filler, Jon Pierce and Shaun Howard. Richard is also survived by two daughters Pam and Karen and their families. He is survived by a brother Wayne Pierce, two sisters Connie and Priscilla Pena, and an ex wife Patricia Pierce along with many nephews, and nieces, cousins and great friends. He was the eldest Pierce in the family to live, a feat he was very proud of. Mr. Pierce was preceded in death by his father in 1964 and mother in 2009, a grandfather in 1964 and 1965. There will be a private interment at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery in Owings Mills Md. Richard wanted to invite his friends and family to have a party on him to "Celebrate the Big R's life" at. Saturday June 8th from 12pm to 3pm Brian & Patty's Home. Published in Baltimore Sun from June 5 to June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary