1/1
Richard Plitt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Plitt, age 91, of Edgewood, Maryland passed away on October 5, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late Richard and Ida (Davis) Plitt and husband of Dora Ennice Plitt. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard.

In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by his granddaughter, Heather Hawkins of Edgewood; three great grandchildren, Adrian Giles and Jeffrey and Jazlyn Miller; and the family four-legged companion, Cuddles.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Mark Gary Hawkins.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 11am - 12 pm followed by a service at 12 pm. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Service
12:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved