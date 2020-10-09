Richard Plitt, age 91, of Edgewood, Maryland passed away on October 5, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late Richard and Ida (Davis) Plitt and husband of Dora Ennice Plitt. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard.
In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by his granddaughter, Heather Hawkins of Edgewood; three great grandchildren, Adrian Giles and Jeffrey and Jazlyn Miller; and the family four-legged companion, Cuddles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Mark Gary Hawkins.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 11am - 12 pm followed by a service at 12 pm. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
