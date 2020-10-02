Richard Powers

Richard Mark Powers (Rick), 59, of Delta, PA, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family and closest friends following a courageous battle with cholangiocarcinoma. He was the loving husband of Beth Rae (Barker) Powers and father of Jonathan Hunter Powers. Rick and Beth celebrated 37 years of marriage on November 13, 2019.
Rick was born in Havre de Grace, MD on May 12, 1961. He was the son of John Lee Powers of Delta and the late Esther Mae (Stauffer) Powers. During his school years, he worked in the family business, Glen Echo Superette, in Darlington, MD. Following his graduation from North Harford High School in 1979, Rick worked at the Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station, in Delta as a laborer foreman/supervisor, and finished his career as sales manager for Fitness Resource in Cockeysville, MD.
An avid outdoorsman, Rick enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, landscaping, and grilling. An expert shooter, he competed frequently in archery events and with firearms in Civilian Marksmanship Program and NRA shoots. A kind man, he loved the Lord, his family, his friends and his 3 Labrador Retrievers.
There will be a private service and interment. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Rick may be directed to support cholangiocarcinoma research at the Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center. Memorial gifts can be made online at https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/kimmel_cancer_center/make_a_gift.html
or by mail to Johns Hopkins University, 750 East Pratt St., Suite 1700, Baltimore, MD 21202.
Harkins Funeral Home, Delta, PA is entrusted with the arrangements.