Dr. Richard Preisler, of Reisterstown, MD, passed away on June 2, 2020, at the age of 68. He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara Corak; daughter, Shelley Corak Preisler (Brad Ewing); mother, Florence Preisler; and sister, Susan Artemis (Skip Buffum). He was predeceased by his father, Murray Preisler.



Richard and Barbara met while hiking and have been married for 27 years. Richard's career was spent as a chemistry professor and department chair at Towson University, however the most important things to him were classical music, family, and the value of integrity. He will always be remembered as a gentle soul with a love of learning and teaching.



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Maryland Association For Parkinson Support, Inc., P.O. Box 450, Brooklandville, MD 21022 or Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, 1212 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD 21201.



