Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Good Shepherd
Ruxton , MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Alden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Ray Alden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Ray Alden Notice
Richard Ray Alden, owner and president of Richard Alden Associates, an industrial sales company, died on December 13, 2019 at Gilchrist Hospice. He was 92. He was a descendant of John Alden of Mayflower fame. Born and raised in Rockford Illinois, he attended St. John's Military, Milton College in Wisconsin, and the University of Illinois before enlisting in the Army Air Corps and serving in the Pacific. He moved from Rockford to Baltimore with his first wife Cathryn Clouser in 1953. In 1961 he married his second wife, Frances Hussey from North Carolina, to whom he was married for 53 years. He was an avid golfer and won the senior championship at Baltimore Country Club. He and his wife loved to travel and visited 57 different countries. He also enjoyed woodworking. He is survived by two daughters, Gray Gallagher of Malvern Pennsylvania and Lisa Alden Boswell of Baltimore Maryland, son-in-law Bruce Boswell, granddaughter Andrea Gallaga and her husband Bill Gallaga of Chicago, and two great grandsons, Liam and Eli Gallaga. He was a longtime member of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Ruxton Maryland where a service will be held on his 93rd birthday, January 3rd, 2020 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate donations to Gilchrist Hospice.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -