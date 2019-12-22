|
Richard Ray Alden, owner and president of Richard Alden Associates, an industrial sales company, died on December 13, 2019 at Gilchrist Hospice. He was 92. He was a descendant of John Alden of Mayflower fame. Born and raised in Rockford Illinois, he attended St. John's Military, Milton College in Wisconsin, and the University of Illinois before enlisting in the Army Air Corps and serving in the Pacific. He moved from Rockford to Baltimore with his first wife Cathryn Clouser in 1953. In 1961 he married his second wife, Frances Hussey from North Carolina, to whom he was married for 53 years. He was an avid golfer and won the senior championship at Baltimore Country Club. He and his wife loved to travel and visited 57 different countries. He also enjoyed woodworking. He is survived by two daughters, Gray Gallagher of Malvern Pennsylvania and Lisa Alden Boswell of Baltimore Maryland, son-in-law Bruce Boswell, granddaughter Andrea Gallaga and her husband Bill Gallaga of Chicago, and two great grandsons, Liam and Eli Gallaga. He was a longtime member of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Ruxton Maryland where a service will be held on his 93rd birthday, January 3rd, 2020 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate donations to Gilchrist Hospice.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 22, 2019