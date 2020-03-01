|
On 25 February, 2020, Richard Rider Stein died after a brief illness. He was 95. Born in Baltimore, MD to John and Margaret Stein, he was a 1942 graduate of Calvert Hall College High School. He served in WWII as a bombsight mechanic in the United States Army Air Forces, and was honorably discharged in 1945. In 1951 he married Regina Bienlein of Baltimore. He worked as a carpenter and a maintenance man at Johns Hopkins Hospital and Bon Secours Hospital, and as a stationary engineer at Good Samaritan Hospital until his retirement at age 84. He was predeceased by Regina, his wife of 63 years, his brother John, his sisters Anne Stackwick and Betty Dalton, and his great grandson Isaiah Edwards. Mr. Stein was the devoted father of Richard F. Stein, Mary R. Stein, Veronica M. Cook and husband John, Robert J. Stein and wife Janet, Charles G. Stein and wife Kathy, Teresa M. Edwards and husband Jonathan, and Thomas G. Stein and wife Tammy. He was the loving Pop-Pop of Robert, Timothy, Julia, Audrey, Gerard, Steven, Catherine, Anthony, Phillip, Jessie, Alec, Laura, Jared, Michael, and David. He was the doting Great Grandfather of Clare, Bridget, Juliana, Rose, Lucy, and Gemma Edwards, Samantha, Madelynne, Benjamin, Gianna, Olivia, and Elijah Edwards, Andrew, Veronica, Simon, Emelia, and Colette Pudysz, Lila and Jack George, and Gregory Edwards. He was the dear brother of Carl Stein and Margaret (Sue) Barrett. He was a devoted friend of Charlotte and Edward Griffin and their sons Thomas and Patrick. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Tuesday, March 3rd from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. Mr. Stein will lie-in-state at the Stella Maris Chapel on Wednesday, March 4th from 11:30-12:00 noon at which time a Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Interment Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stella Maris; 2300 Dulaney Valley Road; Timonium, MD 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 1, 2020