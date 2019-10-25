Home

Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
4414 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD
Richard S. Clatchey Sr.
On October 20, 2019, Richard S. "Pat" Clatchey Sr., age 88, passed away; Beloved husband of 65 years to Virginia A. Clatchey (nee Bruni); Loving father of Richard S. Clatchey Jr. and his wife Cindy, and Patrick D. Clatchey and his wife Melanie; Cherished grandfather of Amanda Blyth and husband George, and Clark and Connor Clatchey; Dear brother-in-law of Theresa Ford and Joseph Bruni.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228 on Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 12pm to 2pm and 4pm to 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019, 10am, Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 4414 Wilkens Ave., Baltimore, MD 21229. Burial will follow at Baltimore National Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 25, 2019
