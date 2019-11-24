|
On November 20, 2019, Richard Thomas Seymour beloved husband of Helen Seymour; devoted father of Susan Keene and Mark Seymour; loving grandfather of Kimberly Christensen and Kaitlin Boushell. Also survived by 6 great-grandchildren.
A Graveside service will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019, 10:45am at Meadowridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital. Arrangements by MacNabb Funeral Home, P.A
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 24, 2019