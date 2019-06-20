Home

Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
410-665-2000
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
View Map
Richard Spooner Notice
On June 18, 2019, Richard "Dick" M. Spooner passed away; beloved husband of the late Carlyn J. Spooner (nee Bryant); devoted father of Robert Spooner and his wife Deb, William Spooner, Lisa Knell and her husband Wayne, the late Marcia and Scott Spooner; loving grandfather of Katrina, Kelly, Wayne, Nicholas and Miles.

Visiting at the Lassahn Funeral Home, Inc., 7401 Belair Road (Overlea) on Friday 3-5 and 7-9 pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 11 am. Interment Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zion Ev. Lutheran United Church of Christ.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 20, 2019
