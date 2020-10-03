Richard Stephen Daniels, of Parkville, MD, died on September 29, 2020. Stephen was born on May 11, 1984 in Baltimore, MD. Stephen graduated from Loch Raven High School.
Stephen worked in IT framework design and tree removal. His passions were family, movies, music, books, computers and Natty Daddy.
Stephen will be forever loved and missed by his surviving family: his parents, Richard and Sara Daniels; brother, Scott Daniels and sister-in-law Jessica Cross; sister, Mia Jankosky and brother-in-law John Jankosky; aunts and uncles: Jennifer and Scott Smith, Judy Smith and Bob Rettberg, Mary and Dave Nieberlein, Jean and Mike Shaver, Pat and Marty Wrzosek, Lynne Smith, Diane and Paul Barrett, Mike Barrett, and David K. Barrett; cousins: Amy, Katelyn, Damon, Mary, Shelly, Becky, Danny, Amy N., Dave, Michael, Frank, Tom, Lee, Scott, and Laura; and most of all, our precious angels Tessa and newborn Mary Jane. Stephen, we will make sure she knows you.
Our most cherished Stephen, our hearts will forever be overwhelmed with grief at losing you. You will always be Dad's Bud and Mom's best friend. Thank you for filling our lives with your selfless generosity, your constant kindness, and your razor-sharp wicked sense of humor. Stephen, this small world has never been enough for your brilliant mind, your pure soul, and your empathy for everyone and everything. Even when they were never aware of it, we knew. Stephen, we love you to the moon and back - for an eternity.
A celebration of Stephen's life will be held at Dicky and Stephen's home at 8702 Roper Road Parkville, MD 21234 on Saturday, October 17th, 2020 starting at 3 PM. There will be plenty of outdoor space to allow for social distancing.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider donating to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America at aafa.org
.