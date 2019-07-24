|
|
On July 18, 2019, Richard T. Hamm, of Glen Burnie; beloved husband of Phyllis Wheeler Hamm; loving father of Michele Kline and her husband, Jeffrey, Kenneth Hamm and his wife, Rita, and Brian Hamm; cherished grandfather of Sammantha, Katherine, Nicholas, Paige and Alexandra.
The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, S.W. (at Crain Hwy), in Glen Burnie, on Weds., July 24th and Thurs., July 25th, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, 10 AM, at Church of the Good Shepherd. Interment Meadowridge Memorial Park. For condolences, please
visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 24, 2019