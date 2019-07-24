Home

POWERED BY

Services
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Good Shepherd
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Hamm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard T. Hamm


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard T. Hamm Notice
On July 18, 2019, Richard T. Hamm, of Glen Burnie; beloved husband of Phyllis Wheeler Hamm; loving father of Michele Kline and her husband, Jeffrey, Kenneth Hamm and his wife, Rita, and Brian Hamm; cherished grandfather of Sammantha, Katherine, Nicholas, Paige and Alexandra.

The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, S.W. (at Crain Hwy), in Glen Burnie, on Weds., July 24th and Thurs., July 25th, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, 10 AM, at Church of the Good Shepherd. Interment Meadowridge Memorial Park. For condolences, please

visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now