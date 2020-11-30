On November 26, 2020, Rev. Richard T. Lawrence beloved son of the late Irene D. (nee Moran) and Albert E. Lawrence; dear brother of the late Gene Lawrence; brother in law of Mary E. Stegmaier Lawrence; loving uncle of Kathleen O'Neill Lawrence Nevaker, Bridget Moran Lawrence Jones, Elizabeth Kelly Lawrence Tarantula, Genevieve MacNamara Lawrence Crisera; great uncle of Seraphina Kelly Tarantula, Greta Coraline Jones, Theodore Xavier Crisera, Nicholas Joseph Crisera
Father Lawrence will lie in state at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 120 N. Front Street, Baltimore, MD 21202 on Friday, Dec 4. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 11:00 AM. All services will be live streamed. Attendance in person by registration only. See www.stvschurch.org
for registration.
Private Interment Druid Ridge cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Vincent de Paul Church Historic Trust, Inc.
Arrangements by Leonard J. Ruck, Inc.