Judge Richard T. Rombro, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 at the age of 91. Richard grew up in Williamsport PA, and after serving in the Army after the war, moved to Baltimore for law school at UMD. He was a lawyer, and from 1958 to 1962, a member of the Maryland House of Delegates. As a Delegate he introduced legislation to require statewide open accommodations for black citizens, and served on a special committee to study capital punishment. He became a judge in 1989, served as a Senior judge after his retirement 1999, and later did mediation and arbitration. He served as head of Marylands complicated asbestos docket.



Judge Rombro is survived by his sons, Chuck Rombro (Pam Stone), Alan (Ashley) Rombro, and Jay (Randi) Rombro; step-sons, Richard (Amy) Kandel and Howard (Sarah) Kandel; brother, David (Barbara) Rombro; grandchildren, Joe (Joanna) Rombro, Rebecca Rombro (Nate Raleigh), Elana Rombro, Adina Rombro, Sam Rombro, Jonah Rombro, Alex Kandel (Jeyzel Ocasio), Jonathan Kandel (Audrey West), Zachary (Alexis) Kandel, and Jacob (Lydia) Kandel; great-granddaughter, Sophie Rombro; and daughter-in-law, Robin Rombro. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Iris Rombro (nee Kelman); brothers, Marvin (Elma) Rombro and Morris (Ethel) Rombro; and parents, Anna and Benjamin Rombro.



Funeral services will be virtual. Please see Sol Levinson & Bros. website to view the service, on Thursday, November 19th, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Beth Tfiloh School Scholarship Fund, The Associated, MYLAW (Maryland Youth and the Law), and Israel Bonds.



